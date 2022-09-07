Kinston fire crews respond to early morning house fire

Early morning house fire in Kinston
Early morning house fire in Kinston(Source: WIFR)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Kinston fire crews are responding to an early morning house fire.

Captain Barss with the Kinston fire department said the original call came in around 5:30 a.m.

Crews went out to the call at 903 Mclewean Street which is a few streets over from the Down East Wood Duck’s Grainger Stadium.

Barss said no one was hurt in the fire.

This is a developing story, stay with WITN as we await details from officials.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened this afternoon on the Trent River Bridge between New Bern and James City.
Tanker truck crashes through Trent River Bridge outside of New Bern
State-record swordfish caught by Cary Carney
‘Sword of a lifetime’ caught off Morehead City coast is state record
Lisa Dickerson and an example of a 2005 midnight blue Jeep Cherokee (Deputies say the photo of...
Halifax Co. woman who was reported missing found in Kill Devil Hills
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Wayne Lingford of Chocowinity wins $250,000 on scratch-off ticket
Beaufort County man wins $250,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket

Latest News

Pitt County Animal Services’ Doggy Day Out program back Wednesday
“Doggy Day Out” returns in Pitt County
Pet of the Week: Weasley
Pet of the Week: Weasley
Pet of the Week: Weasley
Pet of the Week: Weasley
Teacher of the Week: Inether Brown
Teacher of the Week: Inether Brown