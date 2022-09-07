Kinston fire crews respond to early morning house fire
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Kinston fire crews are responding to an early morning house fire.
Captain Barss with the Kinston fire department said the original call came in around 5:30 a.m.
Crews went out to the call at 903 Mclewean Street which is a few streets over from the Down East Wood Duck’s Grainger Stadium.
Barss said no one was hurt in the fire.
This is a developing story, stay with WITN as we await details from officials.
