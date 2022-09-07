John Paul II football moving to 11-player ranks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - John Paul II Catholic High School football program will transition to all 11-player games beginning in the fall of 2023.

“Sometimes you have to walk before you can run, and I think that’s what the 8-man game has allowed us to do,” Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Sean Murphy said.

The football roster has 46 players. They will play as an independent in 2023 and 2024. The Saints are eligible for postseason play.

JPII moves to the Big East Conference in 2025 for football only. The conference is made up of Grace Christian, Harrells Christian, North Raleigh Christian, Ravenscroft, Trinity Christian, and Wake Christian.

