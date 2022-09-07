Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Dodging more raindrops Wednesday afternoon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A slow moving cold front will take its sweet time passing by Eastern N.C. over the next two days. Its presence will increase our likelihood of rain and storms, but because it will make such a slow pass, the threat of severe weather will be limited. Highs will show a miniscule-to-modest drop, going from the mid to upper 80s Wednesday down to the low to mid 80s by Thursday. It will be overnight lows that show the more significant change, falling from the low 70s early Wednesday morning to the mid 60s by Friday morning. This will not only make the mornings feel a bit more fall-like, but it will also help lower the humidity throughout the day.

This low-humidity air mass will stick around through the upcoming weekend, keeping our highs in the mid 80s feeling like the mid 80s. Rain chances should hold off through the weekend, however a stray shower or two may try to turn up Sunday night. These rain showers look to be more focused over the Monday-Tuesday time period for the time being.

TROPICS: We’re tracking two named systems, Hurricane Danielle and Tropical Storm Earl, plus two addition areas of low pressure being monitored by the National Hurricane Center over the far eastern Atlantic near the Cape Verde Islands. Over the next five days, the area closest to the Cape Verde Islands has a medium chance (60%) of tropical development and the area closer to the African coast has a low chance (20%) of tropical development. The next two names on the list are Fiona and Gaston.

Earl: Earl has seen its strength increase from a 65 mph tropical storm at 5 p.m. to an 80 mph category 1 hurricane as of 11 p.m. The storm was located about 500 miles south of Bermuda and moving to the north. Earl could strengthen into the first major hurricane of the season by Friday and the storm will likely turn to the northeast over the next few days, staying east of Bermuda on Thursday. Despite no direct weather impacts for the U.S. from Earl, ocean swells, rip currents and waves along the Carolina coasts could increase from late Wednesday through Friday.

Danielle: The category 1 hurricane continues to move away from most landmasses, expected to weaken and transition into an extratropical low over the next five days. Danielle’s track is one that certainly catches the eye as a loop-de-loop in the northern Atlantic should occur from Thursday through Saturday. It will have no impact on Eastern N.C.

Wednesday

Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers or storms. High of 87. Winds N 5-10. Rain chance: 40%.

Thursday

Partly cloudy with isolated PM showers and storms. High of 82. Winds N 7-12. Rain chance: 20%.

Friday

Mostly sunny, dry and comfortable. High of 83. Winds NE 5-10.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, dry and comfortable. High of 85. Winds N 5-10.

Sunday

Partly cloudy start with a cloudy finish. High of 85. Winds N 5-10.

