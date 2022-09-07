Increased training and traffic expected around Cherry Point throughout September

CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - Cherry Point says residents living on and near the air station and its outlying fields should expect an increased amount of training, noise, and vehicle traffic in the area throughout the month of September.

The air station says residents close to Marine Corps Outlying Field Atlantic can expect noise common to rotary-wing aircraft, and increased military vehicle traffic for about two weeks, starting about Sept. 12, with training taking place as late as midnight in some situations.

Residents close to Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue are told to expect flight operations being conducted through the evening, as late as 8 p.m., on or about Sept. 13-15 and Sept. 28-30.

WITN is told that residents living on the air station and close to Cherry Point may hear the occasional explosion from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Marines conducting routine training.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Cherry Point’s Communication Strategy and Operations Office at 252-466-4241 or cherrypoint@usmc.mil.

