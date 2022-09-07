Head-on crash makes 32-year-old Eastern Carolina woman relearn to walk

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A mother of three driving on Highway 70 back in January was met with tragedy when a suspected drunk driver crashed into her, head-on.

Her family surrounded as she fought for her life coming off a ventilator, undergoing numerous surgeries, and throwing herself fully into recovery in physical therapy.

Brittany Cass recovers from head-on collision. (WITN)

At 32 years old Brittany Cass had to relearn to walk and Wednesday she joins Maddie Kerth on ENC at Three looking ahead at a future of advocacy to put an end to drunk driving.

Coming up this weekend, join Brittany in advocating against drunk driving at the #BoldLikeBritt 5K and 1-mile fun run.

It’s happening at Martin Marietta Park in New Bern this Saturday.

The money raised will go towards education for kids about the dangers of driving under the influence and to encouraging more checkpoints.

Brittany Cass and family after the accident (WITN)

The Bold Like Britt partnership with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) hopes to bring a chapter here to Eastern North Carolina.

