Goldsboro woman arrested on assault charge in July shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Goldsboro woman has been arrested on an assault charge related to an apparent July shooting.

The Goldsboro Police Department says Shamella Oliver, 30, was arrested on Sept. 1st at 4 p.m. at the 1700 block of Edgerton Street and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injuries.

Police say on July 3rd at about 10:30 p.m., officers arrived at Wayne UNC Healthcare in reference to a victim, later identified as Stephon Hayes, 30, of Edgerton Street, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

WITN is told that Hayes was flown to ECU Health Medical Center for his injuries. There has been no update on his health.

Oliver had her first court appearance scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 6th. She was jailed on a $50,000 secured bond.

