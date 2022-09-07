Goal line stands a foundation to build on for ECU defense

Two stops at their own one yard line a rare feat to build on
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 7, 2022
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU defense was on full display on Saturday. The Pirates shutout the wolfpack in the second half to keep them in the game. Back-to-back stands at the goal line might be the foundation for a special season to build on.

It all happened right here on Saturday afternoon at Dowdy-Ficklen stadium.

“Everybody in the stadium has to respect the way those kids played,” says ECU head coach Mike Houston, “You don’t do that, you don’t do that to a 13th ranked team, you don’t do that to one of the better teams in the ACC, nobody does that to them. I think it says a lot about those kids.”

Not one...

“Came down, came down on the left tackle and I saw him move to the left a little bit,” says ECU safety Gerard Stringer who recovered a fumble on the first stop, “and I was just running to the ball. Then I seen the ball pop out and I just jumped on it.”

... but two ECU goal line stands at the 1 yard line to allow no points and get the ball back for the Pirates.

“I seen something like that. But I have never been a part of something like that. It was very special to see,” says ECU linebacker Chance Bates, “It was great for us as a defense knowing we have a bright, bright season ahead of us if we keep playing with that level of attitude.”

They added a pick and a three and out late.

“I felt like we were on the top of the world honestly,” says ECU linebacker Myles Berry, “That’s what we play for as a defense. We play to get put in those bad situations and then winning those bad situations.”

Allowing no second half points...

“Just playing our style of ball,” says Houston, “Our defense found a way to respond all throughout the second half to not only help our offense get back in the ball game, but also give us a chance to win.”

...is a foundation to build on.

“Just so proud, so confident going into the rest of the season. We did that against the #13 team in America,” says Berry, “We fear no one. I just can’t wait to see how much we progress game by game for the rest of the season.”

The Pirates face ODU at home on Saturday at 6 PM.

