Gas prices continue to drop for the 12th week in a row

The national average price of gas has fallen to $3.75, which is down 29.5 cents from a month...
The national average price of gas has fallen to $3.75, which is down 29.5 cents from a month ago but is still 57.6 cents higher than a year ago.(Live 5/File)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Gas prices are on the decline for the 12th consecutive week, which is the longest streak since 2018, according to GasBuddy.

The national average price of gas has fallen to $3.75, which is down 29.5 cents from a month ago but is still 57.6 cents higher than a year ago.

Gas analysis experts are hopeful the decrease in gas prices will continue into the fall but could be contingent upon what happens in the tropics.

“According to weather analysts, it’s the first time in 25 years that a named Atlantic storm did not develop in August. That’s the good news,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But we still have another month of peak hurricane season, and these storms can affect gas prices by disrupting oil production and refining.”

GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan noted that the switch to winter gasoline will happen in just over a week and should provide some additional relief at the pumps.

Most of the country’s least expensive markets fall in the southern region and include states like Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi and Georgia.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened this afternoon on the Trent River Bridge between New Bern and James City.
Tanker truck crashes through Trent River Bridge outside of New Bern
State-record swordfish caught by Cary Carney
‘Sword of a lifetime’ caught off Morehead City coast is state record
Lisa Dickerson and an example of a 2005 midnight blue Jeep Cherokee (Deputies say the photo of...
Halifax Co. woman who was reported missing found in Kill Devil Hills
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Wayne Lingford of Chocowinity wins $250,000 on scratch-off ticket
Beaufort County man wins $250,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket

Latest News

Construction on improving and upgrading a historic section of Dickinson Avenue in Greenville.
Major road projects to start Monday in Greenville
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Suspect in deadly Canada stabbings has long criminal record
People were stuck in a dark airport in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday morning.
Power outage at Austin airport leads to flight delays
An UPS employee delivers packages on a snowy day. UPS is looking to hire additional workers to...
UPS to hire more than 100,000 workers for the holidays