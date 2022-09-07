Enfield mayor seeks probe of threats after monument’s destruction

ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) -A North Carolina mayor who livestreamed a Confederate monument being knocked down in a town park last month is calling on the governor to investigate and declare a state of emergency after he said he and others received threats.

Enfield’s town commissioners voted last month to remove the monument, which stood in Randolph Park since 1928.

Days later, Mayor Mondale Robinson posted a video of a front-end loader pushing over the monument.

Since the removal, Robinson and some Black residents say they’ve received threats that included racial slurs.

Robinson called on Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday to declare a state of emergency and deliver resources to the town to ensure the safety of residents.

