Elm zigzag sawfly is newest invasive species in North Carolina

WESTFIELD, N.C. (WITN) - A new invasive species has been spotted eating leaves and harming elm trees in North Carolina.

The elm zigzag sawfly was spotted just north of Pilot Mountain by Elizabeth Edwards, North Carolina Forest Services’ Surry County assistant ranger. The species is native to Asia but was found in Virginia in 2021.

Steve Troxler, the state’s agriculture commissioner, recommends keeping your eyes out for these insects as their females are capable of reproducing extremely quickly.

The North Carolina Forest Service says sawflies are a type of wasp that are unable to sting, making them harmless to people and animals. They feed exclusively on the leaves of elm trees.

The flies eat in a zigzag motion on a leaf, and so if you find an already eaten leaf or one being eaten by one of these insects, Troxler recommends taking a picture from a safe distance, noting the location, and sending it to your local NCFS ranger.

To find contact information for your county ranger, visit here.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.