ECU health care majors sharing knowledge in interdisciplinary mixer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University health care students are getting together to learn skills from different medical professions.

The ECU chapter of the Institute for Healthcare Improvement is a multi-disciplinary team of students from various health care majors.

The group is hosting a mixer Wednesday for future physicians, nurses, assistants and others to learn skills from each other’s majors such as oral exams and CPR.

“...The chapter believes that the future of healthcare will require interprofessional communication, and educating students is a critical step in transforming health care.”

The event is at 5:30 p.m. on the west lawn of the Health Sciences Building, on ECU’s West Campus.

