ECU health care majors sharing knowledge in interdisciplinary mixer

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University health care students are getting together to learn skills from different medical professions.

The ECU chapter of the Institute for Healthcare Improvement is a multi-disciplinary team of students from various health care majors.

The group is hosting a mixer Wednesday for future physicians, nurses, assistants and others to learn skills from each other’s majors such as oral exams and CPR.

The event is at 5:30 p.m. on the west lawn of the Health Sciences Building, on ECU’s West Campus.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

