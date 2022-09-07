ECU football regroups after tough loss to N.C. State

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University football is in re-group mode this week after falling to N.C. State 21-20 over the weekend. The Pirates missed a last second field goal to win the game. They were supportive of kicker Owen Daffer. They know they will need him to go where they want to go.

“He took it hard because nobody wants to hit those kicks more than he does. Nobody takes it harder than he does. So, fans may have been disappointed. He is more disappointed,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “We have rallied around him. I expect him to bounce back. I expect him to have a great year for us and we have confidence in him.”

“Hit the big kick at Navy last year and everybody loved him. Now everybody hates him right now,” says ECU linebacker Myles Berry, “As a team that’s when we need to step in and comfort him. I still think he is one of the best kickers in the nation.”

“We are going to need him to win the conference championship,” says ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers, “I believe in him. I love him. I have been through a lot here too. I have been through all sorts of scrutiny too. So, I just told him I was there for him.”

