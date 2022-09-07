“Doggy Day Out” returns in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -For the first time since the start of the pandemic, one Eastern Carolina animal shelter is allowing pets to go on field trips again.

Pitt County’s animal services “Doggy Day Out” program was put on pause back in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The program works to lessen the stress shelter dogs feel by providing them with field trips. The program also hopes to boost their adoption chances by letting more people see them out in public.

Field trips can range from a few hours a day to all day. If you wish to participate, sign up here.

