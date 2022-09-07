D.H. Conley High students required to fill out form to use the bathroom

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Some students at a Pitt County High School are concerned about a new bathroom policy.

Mason Hamilton, a D.H. Conley High School senior, says students are required to fill out a Google form before being excused to use the bathroom.

“To fill out that Google form, you have to get online, log in twice, ask permission from the teacher, get the bathroom pass, that takes five minutes of classroom time,” Hamilton said. “Before, you raise your hand. That takes five seconds.”

If a student is not back in class after seven minutes, Hamilton claims they could receive an in-school suspension.

“A kid isn’t going to sit and speed up what they’re doing, and it’s messed up that if you’re using the bathroom and you’re taking too long, you can get suspended,” Hamilton said.

WITN reached out to Pitt County Schools spokesperson Tom McClellan about the policy.

He sent the following statement:

McClellan also says if a student has a medical condition, teachers have the power to allow students to go to the bathroom if necessary.

The bathroom policy is only in effect at D. H. Conley High School.

