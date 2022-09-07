Ayden Collard Festival kicks off Friday

2022 Ayden Collard Festival
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A popular Eastern Carolina festival that dates back to 1975 is returning this weekend for some family fun.

The Ayden Collard Festival is set to kick off on Friday and runs through Saturday. It will feature amusement rides, vendors, live music, and of course collard greens.

The opening ceremony begins at 5 p.m. Friday, which will include live music from the Chairmen of the Board at 7 p.m.

On Saturday vendors as well as arts and crafts will open at 9 a.m., and rides will open at 11 a.m.

The collard eating contest is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday and there will be live musical performances throughout the day wrapping up with On The Boarder- an Eagles tribute band at 7 p.m.

Click here for the schedule of events.

