Aramark to make changes for ECU Old Dominion game following long lines and lack of water at season opener

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Aramark, the company in charge of concessions at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, says it is making changes for this Saturday’s game between ECU and Old Dominion after acknowledging Saturday’s game against NC State, “was not to the level of best-in-class excellence to which we hold ourselves and that our fans both expect and deserve.”

Those comments come from Aramark Collegiate Hospitality Regional Vice President Matt Rogers after fans waited in long lines for extended periods of time for food, and some not being able to get water.

One of the biggest changes is that ECU Athletics will allow 2 bottles of unopened water to be brought into the stadium beginning on Saturday.

Rogers goes on to say, “As you know, we have space limitations on the concourse, which is exacerbated with a crowd of over 50,000, and that certainly was felt this opening weekend.

Here are the other changes for Saturday’s game and beyond according to Aramark:

Additional water-only service lines to ensure our fans have access to the hydration they need.

Long-term recommendation for water stations and soda fountains with reusable cups for each guest to be placed around the stadium as soon as infrastructure allows.

Many of our Credit Card readers were challenged with wireless network access, adding to longer transaction times at each stand; therefore, we are recommending the following:

Long-term recommendation for hardwiring each Point-of-Sale to an Ethernet port. Working with local IT partners to ensure better data connectivity.

In addition, Aramark says is deploying more IT techs to each game to ensure cashiers have full support in the event of any technical issues.

The Pirate Club area on the southside of the stadium experienced crowded areas and delays given the number of guests in that space. We want this to be a quality experience for these guests; therefore, we are:

Adding additional beverage-only lines. Increasing the number of bartenders. Beer Stands certainly experienced long lines, and we want to ensure guests have access to beverages in these lines as quickly as possible so they can return to the game. Therefore, we are making the following changes: Additional lines will be set up throughout concourse. Addition of Prepacked Snacks at these stations. Adding more stanchions to effectively queue the lines.

Finally, our food stands experienced the longest lines on Saturday; therefore, we have taken the following measures for this upcoming weekend:

More mobile cooking capabilities on site to ensure fresh quality products can be restocked quickly.

Additional staff dedicated to food production.

We believe these immediate actions will ensure that our fans receive the best game day experience and one that will continue to improve as we work long-term to enhance our concessions operations and facilities. We are committed to nothing short of excellence, and we sincerely value the trust you have placed in us. We do not take that responsibility lightly.

ECU Athletics says it is appreciative of the response from Aramark and looks forward to working with Aramark to correct the issues and for them to deliver on the high expectations for an efficient and effective concessions experience on gameday.

