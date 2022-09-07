After long wait former ECU star Burleson called up by St. Louis Cardinals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former ECU baseball star Alec Burleson has been called up by the St. Louis Cardinals to their Major League roster.

OF Dylan Carlson (left thumb sprain) has been placed on the 10-day IL.



OF Alec Burleson has been selected from Memphis (AAA).



To make room on the 40-player roster, OF Conner Capel has been designated for assignment. pic.twitter.com/HwqjImpgPM — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 7, 2022

Burleson has been torching the ball in AAA. He is hitting .331 this season with 20 home runs and 87 RBI. St. Louis is home facing the Washington Nationals right now. They play tonight at 7:45 PM eastern and Wednesday at 1:15 PM.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.