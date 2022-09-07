After long wait former ECU star Burleson called up by St. Louis Cardinals

Has head great year with Memphis in AAA
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 7, 2022
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former ECU baseball star Alec Burleson has been called up by the St. Louis Cardinals to their Major League roster.

Burleson has been torching the ball in AAA. He is hitting .331 this season with 20 home runs and 87 RBI. St. Louis is home facing the Washington Nationals right now. They play tonight at 7:45 PM eastern and Wednesday at 1:15 PM.

