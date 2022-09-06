‘Sword of a lifetime’ caught off Morehead City coast is state record

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A Newport man’s massive swordfish catch has been certified as a new state record.

The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries says Cary Carney caught the 504-pound, 8-ounce fish about 55 miles off of the Morehead City coast on Aug. 21. He was fishing aboard the Willow B, captained by his son, Brandon Carney, in roughly 1,300-foot-deep water when they found the “sword of a lifetime.”

WITN is told that Carney’s fish measured 104 inches from the tip of the nose to the fork in the tail and had a 53-inch girth. It was weighed in at EJW Outdoors of Morehead City.

The Division of Marine Fisheries says Carney landed the fish using a 65-pound test line, hand-cranked on a Diawa MP3000 reel that had a blown fuse. It was paired to a 6-foot Crowder DDS80 rod, and he used albacore belly for bait.

