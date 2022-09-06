Swansboro man gets more than 41 years on child porn charges

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Swansboro man has been sentenced to more than 41 years in prison for producing and distributing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says William Bailey, 42, pled guilty to the charges on Jan. 4th of this year.

According to court evidence, Bailey was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security in early 2018 after being found to be part of an online group trading child porn. An email address of Bailey’s was used to trade child porn and agents discovered an email where Bailey bragged about sexually abusing a very young child.

Federal prosecutors say that when a search warrant was carried out at Bailey’s home, more than 300 images and videos of child sexual abuse were discovered on his cell phone. There were also 11 images and a video depicting the sexual abuse of a toddler created using Bailey’s cell phone.

WITN is told that agents were able to identify the child as someone Bailey had direct contact with, and agents found that Bailey shared the child’s photos and video multiple times with others looking for child porn.

