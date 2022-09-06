South Dakota has a new “corn-bassador”

MITCHELL, S.D. (WITN) - We can’t imagine a more beautiful thing than corn-loving Tariq!

Tuesday on ENC at Three we shared the latest accomplishment of the 7-year-old “corn kid.”

Over the holiday weekend, Tariq was declared South Dakota’s official “corn-bassador!”

Governor Kristi Noem’s office tweeted an official proclamation naming Sept. 3 “Official Corn-bassador Tariq Day” with photos of the internet star at “Corn Palace,” a corn-themed tourist attraction in Mitchell.

The Corn Kid came to South Dakota’s very own @Corn_Palace!!!



Welcome to South Dakota Tariq, our official Corn-bassador! Eat lots of corn pic.twitter.com/AlCs11NHJi — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) September 3, 2022

In the words of Tariq, this story is “corn-tastic!”

