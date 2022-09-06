South Dakota has a new “corn-bassador”
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (WITN) - We can’t imagine a more beautiful thing than corn-loving Tariq!
Tuesday on ENC at Three we shared the latest accomplishment of the 7-year-old “corn kid.”
Over the holiday weekend, Tariq was declared South Dakota’s official “corn-bassador!”
Governor Kristi Noem’s office tweeted an official proclamation naming Sept. 3 “Official Corn-bassador Tariq Day” with photos of the internet star at “Corn Palace,” a corn-themed tourist attraction in Mitchell.
In the words of Tariq, this story is “corn-tastic!”
