South Dakota has a new “corn-bassador”

7-year-old Tariq is taking the internet by storm.
7-year-old Tariq is taking the internet by storm.(Gov. Kristi Noem)
By Maddie Kerth
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MITCHELL, S.D. (WITN) - We can’t imagine a more beautiful thing than corn-loving Tariq!

Tuesday on ENC at Three we shared the latest accomplishment of the 7-year-old “corn kid.”

Over the holiday weekend, Tariq was declared South Dakota’s official “corn-bassador!”

Governor Kristi Noem’s office tweeted an official proclamation naming Sept. 3 “Official Corn-bassador Tariq Day” with photos of the internet star at “Corn Palace,” a corn-themed tourist attraction in Mitchell.

In the words of Tariq, this story is “corn-tastic!”

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Onslow County deputies are reported to be investigating just outside of Richlands.
Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co
The extent of the 77-year-old victim’s injuries from the alligator attack is still unknown, but...
Woman, 77, attacked by alligator in gated community
Police say a 4-year-old child died after falling from a third-floor balcony at a Florida resort.
Child, 4, dies in fall from balcony at Fla. resort
The Jacksonville community came together today for a prayer service.
Prayer vigil held for fatal school stabbing victim
Maggie Jacobsen, 3, is expected to be OK after she swallowed a button battery that came from...
Cracker Barrel honey helps girl, 3, who swallowed battery

Latest News

Brandon Peltier
Pamlico County man facing more charges after August drug raid
Carlos Whitaker
Greenville man charged in connection to July car break-ins in Ayden
Wayne Lingford of Chocowinity wins $250,000 on scratch-off ticket
Beaufort County man wins $250,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket
Grant allows funding for Pamlico County bridge renovation.
New contract fuels Pamlico County bridge renovation