Rep. Murphy announces $1.3 million child care grant to Kinston center

Rep. Greg Murphy
Rep. Greg Murphy
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston community center will soon see well more than a million dollars in funding due to a child care grant, according to state Rep. Greg Murphy.

Murphy applauded the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for giving Greene Lamp, Inc. a $1,339,300 grant for the Early Head Start Child Care Partnerships program (EHS-CCP) in Kinston.

“We are incredibly grateful that HHS has awarded this grant to improve low-income families’ access to quality education and exceptional family services here in Eastern North Carolina,” Murphy said.

Murphy tells WITN that EHS-CCP programs give low-income families services like high-quality care and education and prepare them for future learning.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened this afternoon on the Trent River Bridge between New Bern and James City.
Tanker truck crashes through Trent River Bridge outside of New Bern
Onslow County deputies are reported to be investigating just outside of Richlands.
Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co
The extent of the 77-year-old victim’s injuries from the alligator attack is still unknown, but...
Woman, 77, attacked by alligator in gated community
Police say a 4-year-old child died after falling from a third-floor balcony at a Florida resort.
Child, 4, dies in fall from balcony at Fla. resort
The Jacksonville community came together today for a prayer service.
Prayer vigil held for fatal school stabbing victim

Latest News

7-year-old Tariq is taking the internet by storm.
South Dakota has a new “corn-bassador”
GMoA is once again hosting their Fashion on Display fundraiser.
Greenville Museum of Art hits the runway once again
State-record swordfish caught by Cary Carney
‘Sword of a lifetime’ caught off Morehead City coast is state record
Doggy Day Out
Pitt County Animal Services’ Doggy Day Out program back Wednesday