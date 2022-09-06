Rep. Murphy announces $1.3 million child care grant to Kinston center

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston community center will soon see well more than a million dollars in funding due to a child care grant, according to state Rep. Greg Murphy.

Murphy applauded the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for giving Greene Lamp, Inc. a $1,339,300 grant for the Early Head Start Child Care Partnerships program (EHS-CCP) in Kinston.

“We are incredibly grateful that HHS has awarded this grant to improve low-income families’ access to quality education and exceptional family services here in Eastern North Carolina,” Murphy said.

“Under-privileged children deserve the same opportunities as their peers, and Head Start programs do an outstanding job in supporting families in need across our district.”

Murphy tells WITN that EHS-CCP programs give low-income families services like high-quality care and education and prepare them for future learning.

