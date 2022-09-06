Police investigating after 1 wounded in New Bern shooting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating after one person was wounded in a Tuesday afternoon shooting in New Bern.

The New Bern Police Department says at about 1:15 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Main Street due to a report of shots being fired. The report said at least one person had been shot.

Police say the victim, who has not been named, was found at CarolinaEast Medical Center suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the shooting is active and police ask anyone who may know something to call them at 252-633-2020.

