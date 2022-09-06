Pitt County Animal Services’ Doggy Day Out program back Wednesday

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Animal Services Doggy Day Out program is returning Wednesday for the first time since 2020.

Pitt County says the program, which was shut down in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, pairs community volunteers with shelter dogs for field trips.

It is meant to lessen the stress on dogs that they face from kennels, as well as boost their adoption chances by more people seeing them out in public. The county also says that the “outings give the shelter staff valuable insight on how the dogs behave outside a shelter environment.”

Doggy Day Out program (Pitt County Animal Services)

WITN is told that the field trips can last from a few hours to all day, and can include a hike, a walk through the park, a home sleepover, or a nice lunch at a pet-friendly restaurant. Participating restaurants can be found here.

“We’re very excited to share this opportunity once again with the community and our shelter pets,” Miranda Guinn, PCAS shelter supervisor said. “It’s also a great excuse to spend time doing something new or exploring Pitt County.”

Interested community volunteers can sign up here.

More information can be found by calling Pitt County Animal Services at 252-902-1725 or by visiting here.

