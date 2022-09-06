Pamlico County man facing more charges after August drug raid

Pamlico County man facing 11 charges after drug raid
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pamlico County man is facing more charges after a raid on his home landed him in jail.

Brandon Peltier of Vandemere was originally arrested in mid-August after a three-month investigation into drug selling in Pamlico County.

During the search, deputies say they seized crack cocaine, marijuana, 11 guns, body armor, digital scales, and other drug paraphernalia.

The 34-year-old man was charged with four counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substances, two counts of selling Schedule II controlled substances, two counts of delivery Schedule II controlled substances, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and possession of drug paraphernalia not for marijuana.

Peltier was originally jailed on a $50,000 secured bond which he posted.

On Friday, the man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for assault on a female. Deputies say Peltier was found with a handgun and cocaine on him when he was arrested.

Deputies say they also filed additional charges stemming from the August 16th raid. Those are trafficking in cocaine by possession, and possession of a weapon of mass destruction (sawed-off shotgun).

The man was jailed this time under a $750,000 secured bond.

