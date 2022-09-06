New contract fuels Pamlico County bridge renovation

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A new contract is allowing a bridge in Pamlico County to be replaced.

The bridge which was built in 1960 goes over Trent Creek. Transportation officials say the bridge is approaching the end of its service life and needs maintenance.

Officials say the project will not require the road to close, instead, contractors will build a temporary bridge beside the existing one to maintain traffic during construction.

Once traffic is switched onto the temporary bridge, the existing bridge will be demolished and they will construct a new one.

The new bridge will be completed and opened in about two years.

