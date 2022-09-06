Greenville man charged in connection to July car break-ins in Ayden

Carlos Whitaker
Carlos Whitaker(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man has been charged for breaking into several cars back in July.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says on July 26 deputies were called to a home on E. Hanrahan Rd. in Ayden after a car was broken into and several items were stolen. During the investigation, deputies learned several cars in the neighborhood were also broken into.

Carlos Whitaker, 25, was named as the suspect and was arrested on Sept 4 by Greenville Police.

The Greenville native is facing the following charges:

· Break or Enter a Motor Vehicle (4 Counts)

· Larceny of a Firearm

· Possess Stolen Firearm

· Possession of Firearm by Felon

· Misdemeanor Larceny (3 Counts)

Whitaker has been booked into the Pitt County Detention Center where he remains under a $90,000 secured bond.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Onslow County deputies are reported to be investigating just outside of Richlands.
Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co
The extent of the 77-year-old victim’s injuries from the alligator attack is still unknown, but...
Woman, 77, attacked by alligator in gated community
Police say a 4-year-old child died after falling from a third-floor balcony at a Florida resort.
Child, 4, dies in fall from balcony at Fla. resort
The Jacksonville community came together today for a prayer service.
Prayer vigil held for fatal school stabbing victim
Maggie Jacobsen, 3, is expected to be OK after she swallowed a button battery that came from...
Cracker Barrel honey helps girl, 3, who swallowed battery

Latest News

Wayne Lingford of Chocowinity wins $250,000 on scratch-off ticket
Beaufort County man wins $250,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket
Grant allows funding for Pamlico County bridge renovation.
New contract fuels Pamlico County bridge renovation
A poster sits next to the sign for Northside High School a day after a student was stabbed to...
Jacksonville’s Northside High School students back in class following fatal stabbing
The area near the emergency plane landing in Pender County, crews on the scene did not allow...
Private plane crashes in Pender County, two hospitalized for injuries