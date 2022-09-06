Greenville man charged in connection to July car break-ins in Ayden

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man has been charged for breaking into several cars back in July.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says on July 26 deputies were called to a home on E. Hanrahan Rd. in Ayden after a car was broken into and several items were stolen. During the investigation, deputies learned several cars in the neighborhood were also broken into.

Carlos Whitaker, 25, was named as the suspect and was arrested on Sept 4 by Greenville Police.

The Greenville native is facing the following charges:

· Break or Enter a Motor Vehicle (4 Counts)

· Larceny of a Firearm

· Possess Stolen Firearm

· Possession of Firearm by Felon

· Misdemeanor Larceny (3 Counts)

Whitaker has been booked into the Pitt County Detention Center where he remains under a $90,000 secured bond.

