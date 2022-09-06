Jacksonville’s Northside High School students back in class following fatal stabbing

A poster sits next to the sign for Northside High School a day after a student was stabbed to death.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Students at a high school in Jacksonville will return to class today following a stabbing that killed one of their classmates.

Classes at Northside High School were canceled Friday after a stabbing Thursday morning, which also injured one other student.

Jacksonville police are investigating the crime and have served three teens with juvenile petitions, including a voluntary manslaughter charge.

Tuesday night the Onslow County Board of Education will have its regularly scheduled public meeting. Currently, there is nothing on the agenda that mentions the stabbing. However, the community wants answers.

People will have the opportunity to address the board at the meeting, which is at 6:00 p.m. at the Eastern North Carolina Regional Skills Center.

During the meeting, the board will accept the resignation of Joseph Speranza who has served since December 2020. His resignation letter states his decision is due to medical concerns and his final day will be September 30.

