Holly Springs family wins big on American Ninja Warrior

FUQUAY-WARINA, N.C. (WITN) - A family of athletes from our state is coming home $20,000 richer after flexing their skills in the country’s biggest ‘ninja’ competition.

The Auer family took the top prize on American Ninja Warrior, a show here on WITN where contestants complete a series of intense obstacles courses.

It’s a sport that involves lots of running, swinging, and jumping.

“Thousands of late nights, early mornings, working out all throughout the day training, getting right, so we can do these obstacles,” recalls Josh Auer to WRAL News.

They say getting ready for the competition was a grueling process.

“When you get to the show, everything is completely different than your own gym,” said Hannah Auer. “Much higher and scarier and brighter. You can only do so much to prepare!”

The family began training at facilities owned by a friend, but after competing in local leagues, they ended up opening their own training facilities.

