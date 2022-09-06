Harrell reportedly signs with Philadelphia

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A person familiar with the deal says the Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to a two-year contract with free agent center Montrezl Harrell.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced.

Harrell was the NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2019-2020 when Sixers coach Doc Rivers still coached the Los Angeles Clippers.

Harrell averaged 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds in 71 games last season with the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.

