Greenville Museum of Art hits the runway once again

By Maddie Kerth
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Fashion week is making its way from the big cities right to our own backyards. That’s all thanks to an upcoming fundraiser at the Greenville Museum of Art!

On Thursday, the museum is opening up the runway for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic with their Fashion on Display show, emceed by WITN’s Hannah Jeffries.

The event benefits the museum’s exhibitions, initiatives, and programs all while showcasing locally owned boutiques and businesses in Greenville.

With the change in season comes the need for a closet refresh.

Trista Reis Porter and Miki Ragsdale joined Maddie Kerth on ENC at Three with all the details of the upcoming event.

For tickets, head over to gmoafashion2022.givesmart.com and, of course, wear your runway best!

