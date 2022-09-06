Concrete truck crashes through Trent River Bridge outside of New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - For the second time this summer, a truck has crashed through the side of a bridge outside of New Bern, falling to the ground below.

It happened this afternoon on the Trent River Bridge between New Bern and James City.

The concrete truck went through the concrete barrier on the left side of the west-bound span, It landed on its side, some 50 feet below.

WITN is told that the driver was taken to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and says heavy rain at the time could be a contributing factor in the crash.

The D.O.T. has closed the left lane of the span until it can make temporary repairs to the bridge.

The wreck happened just after lunch. (WITN)

In May, on a different section of the system of bridges, a flatbed truck pulling a trailer plowed through the bridge barrier and landed below on Howell Road. The two scenes are just 800 feet apart.

