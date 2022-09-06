Emission inspections to end in Onslow County

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in Onslow County will soon no longer have to conduct emission tests.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st.

WITN is told that the EPA approved a reduction in the number of state counties that need to perform yearly vehicle emission tests. Nineteen counties still need to conduct these tests, but none of them are located in Eastern Carolina.

The NCDOT says the approval was a result of the passage of the Regulatory Reform Act of 2016-2017 by the North Carolina General Assembly during the 2017 long session. The state Department of Environmental Quality has certified the Implementation Plan to the EPA.

All counties still require annual safety inspections. More information can be found here.

