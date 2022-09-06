Beaufort County man wins $250,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket

Wayne Lingford of Chocowinity wins $250,000 on scratch-off ticket
Wayne Lingford of Chocowinity wins $250,000 on scratch-off ticket
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is celebrating a big win after taking a chance on a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket.

Wayne Lingford of Chocowinity bought his lucky 20X The Cash ticket from Choco Mart on U.S. 17 South in Chocowinity.

Lingford arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his $250,000 prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $177,526.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education.

