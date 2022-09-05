Wrightsville Beach sees high number of rip current rescues

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The National Weather Service released information regarding a high number of rip current rescues performed on Sept. 4.

Per their report, the Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue performed 15-20 rip current rescues on Sunday.

According to the NWS, many beaches in southeastern North Carolina, including Wrightsville Beach, were at at moderate risk for rip currents on Sept. 5. Beachgoers are advised to pay attention to flag warning systems and to heed the advice of lifeguards and beach patrol.

