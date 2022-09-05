Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Summery pattern continues

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A strong ridge of high pressure east near the Northeastern US is maintaining control of our weather, with little change expected through Labor Day. Shower chances for Labor Day will be be minimal as temperatures should soar into 80s, peaking at 90 for a few locations. Around midweek, a cold front will approach the area from the west, increasing the possibility of showers. A few thunderstorms is possible. The best opportunities for rain appears to be Tuesday through Thursday, with the highest chance Wednesday night. By late week temperatures and weather conditions should improve with daily highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the 60s.

TROPICS includes two named systems, Hurricane Danielle and Tropical Storm Earl, plus another area of low pressure being monitored by the National Hurricane Center over the far eastern Atlantic near the Cape Verde Islands. For the next few days that area has a low chance of development but will need to be watched.

Danielle continues to trek well away from the US, still remaining a presentable hurricane

Earl is north-northeast of Puerto Rico and will likely recurve to the northeast over the next few days. Despite no anticipated weather impacts for the U.S. from Earl, ocean swells, rip currents and waves along the Carolina coasts could certainly increase from late Wednesday through Friday.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Labor Day

Partly sunny and muggy. High of 90. Slight chance of an isolated shower or storm. Wind SW 5-10. Rain chance: less than 20%

Tuesday

Partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers and storms late in the day or evening. High of 88. Wind SW 10-12. Rain chance: 40% late.

Wednesday

Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers or storms. High of 87. Winds SW 5-10. Rain chance 40%.

Thursday

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm. High of 85. Winds SW 5-10. Rain chance 30%.

