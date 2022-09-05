Lifeguards stress safety on Labor Day

Atlantic Beach
Atlantic Beach
By Deric Rush
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolinians spend Labor Day a lot of different ways, but for many people near the coast, they found themselves on the beach on Monday.

Lifeguards in the stands on Labor Day continued to stress the importance of water safety even with favorable conditions at several of the beaches.

Emerald Isle, Atlantic Beach, and North Topsail Beach all reported a low threat of rip currents along the coastline for the holiday.

Yellow flags flew outside the lifeguard stands to represent medium hazards in the water.

Emerald Isle and Atlantic Beach ocean rescue teams will remain in the lifeguard stands through the end of September.

Ocean rescue teams explained that they added more lifeguards on the beaches throughout the summer, as well as zone patrol units.

Officials say less activity in the tropics throughout hurricane season and increased personnel have helped make for a safer summer.

Beachgoers like Kimberly Perrelli hope it stays that way.

“I don’t want any hurricanes. I just moved here, I’m just settling in...” Perrelli said.

Emerald Isle Lifeguard Rachel Neider explained how lifeguards are preparing for possible storms.

“We never know when they’re going to start forming and so how we prepare for those storms is going over with the guards [what] we will expect within the next coming days...” Neider said. “We’ll stay prepared for that.”

North Topsail Beach does not have lifeguards in the stands but officials say firefighters patrol the north end of the beach periodically each day.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

