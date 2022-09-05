Eastern Carolina businesses reflect on a return-to-normal Labor Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - While many Eastern Carolina businesses are closed for the holiday, some kept their doors open for the first Labor Day since 2019 without COVID-19 restrictions.

After the big game between East Carolina University and NC State on Saturday, some residents decided to stay in the area instead of going to the beach.

CrossFit Greenville wasn’t as crowded as it normally is Monday due to the holiday, but teacher Zion Streeter says it’s an improvement compared to last year.

“It was still a lot of people worried about COVID and trying not to get sick,” Streeter recalls.

However, now with fewer guidelines, Streeter has seen more people walk in than ever.

“It’s great to see more people because it’s starting to show that we’re getting over the COVID season and stuff like that,” Streeter said.

Just down the road, Texas Roadhouse was also open for the holiday, and it was especially busy after the game between the Pirates and the Wolfpack on Saturday.

“It seems like a lot more people stayed in town for the Labor Day holiday so we’re blessed with more people, more business,” Manager David Hollinger said.

Another blessing Hollinger is counting is business staying afloat during the pandemic.

When WITN talked to him this time last year, he had only 97 employees. Now he has about 120.

“We’re seeing a lot more dining guests and people more comfortable going out so we feel like we have a lot more people working for us this year so we’re able to serve more guests,” Hollinger said.

Other businesses that stayed open on Monday included The Scullery and Sup Dogs.

