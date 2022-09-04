UPDATE: Man charged after fatal scooter accident
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police have provided updates to the investigation of a fatal scooter crash that happened Friday night.
Dominique Jasper, 31, was charged with misdemeanor death by a motor vehicle and unsafe movement.
Police say 71-year-old Van Monroe was involved in a crash with Jasper.
After the initial collision, Monroe was thrown from his scooter and hit by a second car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Rocky Mount police ask anyone with video footage or other information to call 252-972-1411.
