UPDATE: Man charged after fatal scooter accident

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police have provided updates to the investigation of a fatal scooter crash that happened Friday night.

Dominique Jasper, 31, was charged with misdemeanor death by a motor vehicle and unsafe movement.

Police say 71-year-old Van Monroe was involved in a crash with Jasper.

After the initial collision, Monroe was thrown from his scooter and hit by a second car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Rocky Mount police ask anyone with video footage or other information to call 252-972-1411.

