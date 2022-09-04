Two named storms over the Atlantic this Labor Day Weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Hurricane Danielle is far northeast of Bermuda and tracking farther away to the northeast. Tropical Storm Earl is north of Puerto Rico and slowly tracking to the northwest. Earl in the weaker system, but may become a hurricane over the next 5 days. No worries for the U.S. though, as the system is expected to eventually recurve and not even get close to the U.S.

The forecast from the National Hurricane Center takes Earl west-northwest and just misses Puerto Rico this weekend. The system is then expected to turn northward then northeastward and stay east of the Bahamas and the United States. Interests in Bermuda should monitor the future track of Earl.

At this time, it appears Earl will not directly affect ENC, however it may produce higher swells and high rip currents later in the week.

