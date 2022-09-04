Prayer vigil held for fatal school stabbing victim

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Days after a stabbing left a Jacksonville student dead, people came together to pray for the life lost.

Thursday morning, a Northside High school resource officer responded to an altercation between students. One was killed and the other was injured in a stabbing.

“Communities come together after something happens so in our gathering here today,” said Zion Church’s Erlinda Dobson. “We’re prayerful in our prayers that we would take action immediately and not wait so that this doesn’t happen again.”

The community put together a prayer vigil Sunday to grieve and memorialize the life lost.

Pastor of Wailing Wall Ministries Vernon Zinnerman Sr. said, “Certainly, we don’t want this to just be a one-time thing but we want to follow up with this in the days to come and we’re certainly praying for the people who were directly affected.”

Sunday, city officials, church leaders, and their congregation joined together in prayer. They believe the way to move forward from the loss is to come together as one.

For many, like Benjamin Grady from City Harvest Church, they are choosing to rely on their faith.

“It’s sad and it doesn’t make sense but it’s something that’s been happening all over the world,” said Grady. “For it to be here at home, it definitely hit a little harder but we know that God works in mysterious ways.”

Moving forward with worship, prayer, and fellowship for this group means standing on the word of God and prioritizing training children in a godly way.

“This generation right here is looking at us and asking what we’re going to do to make it safer for them,” said Zinnerman. “Certainly we want to create some hope that there is hope for the future generations to come.”

Looking ahead to the remaining days of the school year, the community members of Jacksonville will continue to heal together.

