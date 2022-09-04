Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Warm and bright Sunday for ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High pressure east of New England is maintaining control of our weather, with little change expected through Labor Day. Our seasonably warm and humid weather will continue. Outside of a few popup isolated storms, the pattern remains generally quiet until a cold front moves into the region from the northwest Tuesday night and Wednesday, bringing our highest shower and storm chances in the upcoming week.

A couple of popup showers or storms will be possible Sunday and Labor Day, particularly along the coast, however the vast majority of ENC will be rain-free. Moderate rip risk continues for all of coastal ENC Sunday, so stay alert and use caution at the beaches.

The Tropical picture includes two named systems, Danielle and Earl. Danielle is far northeast of Bermuda and tracking farther away to the northeast. Earl is northeast of Puerto Rico and slowly tracking to the northwest. Earl in the weaker system, but may become a hurricane over the next 5 days. There are no weather worries for the U.S. though, as the system is expected to eventually recurve and remain well out in the Atlantic.

The forecast from the National Hurricane Center takes the storm west-northwest and remains north of Puerto Rico this weekend. The system is then expected to turn northward then northeastward and stay east of the Bahamas and the United States. Interests in Bermuda should monitor the future track of Earl.

At this time, for ENC it appears that at most Earl may produce higher swells and high rip currents later in the week.

Sunday

Partly cloudy and warm. High of 88. Wind E 5-10. Rain chance: less than 20%

Labor Day

Partly sunny and muggy. High of 88. Wind SW 6-12. Rain chance: less than 20%

Tuesday

Variably cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and storms late in the day or evening. High of 87. Wind SW 6-12. Rain chance: 40% late.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy with a few afternoon showers or storms. High of 85. Winds SW 5-10. Rain chance 50%.

Thursday

Partly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon shower or storm. High of 85. Winds SW 5-10. Rain chance 40%.

