Goldsboro man found with gunshot wound to the head

Goldsboro man in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.
Goldsboro man in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.(WOWT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - At around 2:52 A.M. Sunday morning officers with the Goldsboro Police Department heard multiple shots fired near North Center Street.

Officers responded and found a vehicle near the intersection of North Center Street and Raynor Street.

They found that the driver, Daniel Atkinson, was suffering from a single gunshot wound to his head.

Atkinson was transported to UNC Health Wayne for treatment and was later transported to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville for further treatment.

The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau, to include members of the Investigations Unit and Crime Scene Unit, responded to the scene and opened an investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Daniel Atkinson remains in critical condition.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Onslow County deputies are reported to be investigating just outside of Richlands.
Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co
Bruce Bland, Jr.
Pitt Co. deputies accuse man of embezzling around $250,000 from former employer
Thief wanted for stealing from three stores in Greenville
Thief wanted for stealing thousands of dollars worth of items at Greenville stores
One shot, two others sent to hospital, following an incident outside of Heroes Sports, Oyster...
Man shot outside of Goldsboro restaurant
Mark Johnson hosted Marko in the Morning on 102.5 The Shark.
UPDATE: Radio personality killed in Currituck County crash with school bus

Latest News

First Alert Forecast For September 4, 2022
First Alert Forecast For September 4, 2022
Onslow County deputies are reported to be investigating just outside of Richlands.
Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co
UNC edges App State with offense, late two-point conversion stops
Over 50,000 fans packed Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium for the first game of the season.
ECU fans come together for the first game of the season celebrating National Tailgate Day