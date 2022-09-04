Goldsboro man found with gunshot wound to the head

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - At around 2:52 A.M. Sunday morning officers with the Goldsboro Police Department heard multiple shots fired near North Center Street.

Officers responded and found a vehicle near the intersection of North Center Street and Raynor Street.

They found that the driver, Daniel Atkinson, was suffering from a single gunshot wound to his head.

Atkinson was transported to UNC Health Wayne for treatment and was later transported to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville for further treatment.

The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau, to include members of the Investigations Unit and Crime Scene Unit, responded to the scene and opened an investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Daniel Atkinson remains in critical condition.

