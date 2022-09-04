Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co

Onslow County deputies are reported to be investigating just outside of Richlands.
Onslow County deputies are reported to be investigating just outside of Richlands.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating just outside of Richlands Saturday night.

Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller confirms to WITN that law enforcement are working on Huffmantown Road.

Miller says there is not enough information to share at this time.

Stay with WITN as we continue to update this developing story on air and online.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northside High School on Sept. 1, 2022
Jacksonville police file juvenile petitions against 3 teens following Northside High School fatal attack
Mark Johnson hosted Marko in the Morning on 102.5 The Shark.
UPDATE: Radio personality killed in Currituck County crash with school bus
Thief wanted for stealing from three stores in Greenville
Thief wanted for stealing thousands of dollars worth of items at Greenville stores
Bruce Bland, Jr.
Pitt Co. deputies accuse man of embezzling around $250,000 from former employer
A poster sits next to the sign for Northside High School a day after a student was stabbed to...
Memorial grows outside Northside High School following stabbing death of student

Latest News

UNC edges App State with offense, late two-point conversion stops
Over 50,000 fans packed Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium for the first game of the season.
ECU fans come together for the first game of the season celebrating National Tailgate Day
ECU Pirates fall to NC State in home opener, 21-20
71-year-old man killed in Rocky Mount scooter crash