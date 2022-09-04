Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating just outside of Richlands Saturday night.

Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller confirms to WITN that law enforcement are working on Huffmantown Road.

Miller says there is not enough information to share at this time.

Stay with WITN as we continue to update this developing story on air and online.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.