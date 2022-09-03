WITN End Zone Week 3 - Part one
Conley falls in battle to Cleveland, New Bern, Washington pick up wins at home
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 3
#16 Cleveland 34, D.H. Conley 23
#5 New Bern 53, West Craven 0
Washington 12, South Central 7
#10 Leesville Road 31, Wallace-Rose Hill 21
Kinston 38, Ayden-Grifton 14
Bear Grass Charter 28, Spring Creek 6
Other Area Scores week 3
Bear Grass 28, Seven Springs Spring Creek 6
Chocowinity Southside 33, Robersonville South Creek 8
Clayton Cleveland 34, Greenville Conley 23
Croatan 18, East Carteret 7
East Duplin 55, Richlands 0
Hertford County 48, Bertie County 8
Kinston 38, Ayden-Grifton 14
New Bern 53, West Craven 0
North Brunswick 49, Swansboro 23
North Duplin 35, Jones County 14
Pamlico County 36, Harrells Christian 30
Pasquotank County 38, Perquimans 12
Pungo Christian 38, Swan Quarter Mattamuskeet 18
Raleigh Leesville Road 31, Wallace-Rose Hill 21
Roanoke Rapids 53, North Pitt 8
Southeast Halifax 44, Northwest Halifax 0
Southern Wayne 20, Goldsboro 0
Topsail 43, Holly Ridge Dixon 0
Washington Academy 12, South Central Pitt 7
Washington County 27, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 12
West Carteret 24, Farmville Central 7
Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.