WITN End Zone Week 3 - Part one

Conley falls in battle to Cleveland, New Bern, Washington pick up wins at home
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 3

#16 Cleveland 34, D.H. Conley 23

#5 New Bern 53, West Craven 0

Washington 12, South Central 7

#10 Leesville Road 31, Wallace-Rose Hill 21

Kinston 38, Ayden-Grifton 14

Bear Grass Charter 28, Spring Creek 6

Other Area Scores week 3

