WITN End Zone Week 3 - Part 2

West Carteret, North Duplin, Washington County and Southside pick up wins
WITN End Zone 9/2 - Part 1
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE-WEEK 3-HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

West Carteret 24, Farmville Central 7

North Brunswick 49, Swansboro 23

Topsail 43, Dixon 0

North Duplin 35, Jones Senior 14

Washington County 27, First Flight 12

Southside 33, South Creek 8

