WITN End Zone Week 3 - Part 2
West Carteret, North Duplin, Washington County and Southside pick up wins
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE-WEEK 3-HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
West Carteret 24, Farmville Central 7
North Brunswick 49, Swansboro 23
Topsail 43, Dixon 0
North Duplin 35, Jones Senior 14
Washington County 27, First Flight 12
Southside 33, South Creek 8
