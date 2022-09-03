UNC edges App State with offense, late two-point conversion stops

BOONE, N.C. (WITN) - For the first time in school history, App State hosted the UNC Tar Heels in front of a record crowd of more than 40-thousand. Our Justin Lundy had to be there. He’s an alum.

UNC hit the gas pedal and never looked back in the second quarter. The Tar Heels scored 21 points to end the first half. Drake Maye found Kobe Paysour. Maye with 352 yards and 4 touchdowns passing. He ran for one and had 85 yards.

The second half is where all the action happened. The Mountaineers scored a school record 40 points in the 4-th quarter. The Tar Heels kept erasing their work with touchdown after touchdown.

With 5 minutes left the Mountineers scored 2 touchdowns and went for two---two point conversions and failed both attempts. Chase Brice threw 6 touchdowns.

Tar Heels escaped with a 63-61 victory in Boone.

“There’s two great offenses today. I told their quarterback, I haven’t seen ours yet, but I told their quarterback tremendous performance,” says UNC head coach Mack Brown, “They just kept coming back and back and back. As many things as we need to fix on defense, they had two two point play stops to win the game.”

