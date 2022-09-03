Tropical Storm Earl forms near the Leeward Islands

The fifth named storm of the season is likely to strengthen further
Tropical Storm Earl
Tropical Storm Earl(WITN)
By Phillip Williams
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 5:51 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Newly formed Tropical Storm Earl form late Friday and has winds of 40 mph Saturday morning. It is located just east of the northern most Leeward Islands.

The forecast from the National Hurricane Center takes the storm west-northwest and just misses the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend. The system is then expected to turn northward then northeastward and stay east of the Bahamas and the United States. Earl is likely to gain more strength and may approach hurricane status during the upcoming week. Interests in Bermuda should monitor the future track of Earl.

At this time, it appears Earl will not directly affect ENC, however it may produce higher swells and high rip currents later in the week.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

