POLICE: Pregnant woman shot in stomach in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a pregnant woman was shot in the stomach Friday night in Rocky Mount.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says at about 9 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired activation in the 500 block of Mullins Street. When they were on their way, the department’s 911 center was told the woman was shot.

WITN is told that the 30-year-old woman was brought to ECU Health for medical treatment. Her name was not released.

The investigation is underway.

Anyone who may know something about this case is asked to call police at t 252-972-1411 or Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

