One man injured in Rocky Mount shooting

A 30-year-old man was transported to ECU Health with a gunshot wound.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Around 10:20 P.M. officers responded to reports of a shooting with injury in the 300 block of Carolina Avenue.

The victim, 30-year-old Andre Bynum was transported to ECU Health with a gunshot wound.

The Rocky Mount Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1211.

