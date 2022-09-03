NCEL 09-02-22

NCEL 09-02-22
NCEL 09-02-22
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Here are your winning lottery numbers

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northside High School on Sept. 1, 2022
Jacksonville police file juvenile petitions against 3 teens following Northside High School fatal attack
Mark Johnson hosted Marko in the Morning on 102.5 The Shark.
UPDATE: Radio personality killed in Currituck County crash with school bus
Thief wanted for stealing from three stores in Greenville
Thief wanted for stealing thousands of dollars worth of items at Greenville stores
White Oak High School
White Oak High School will have remote learning day Friday due to ‘possible threat’
A poster sits next to the sign for Northside High School a day after a student was stabbed to...
Memorial grows outside Northside High School following stabbing death of student

Latest News

ENC at Three airs weekdays at 3:00 p.m. on WITN.
Eastern Carolina’s only 3PM show brings the news that matters to you
NCEL 09-02-22
Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia,...
Serena Williams loses to Tomljanovic at US Open in likely last match
Member of the U.S. Navy dresses as school mascot on return to ENC to surprise her dad on birthday
Member of the U.S. Navy dresses as school mascot on return to ENC to surprise her dad on birthday