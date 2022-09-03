Skip to content
News
Weather
Sports
Investigation
Watch Live
Submit Your Pictures
Subscribe
News
Back to School
Court
Crime
Health
International
Investigation
Local
ECU
Morning Show
National
Pets
Politics
Elections
Regional
State
Crimestoppers
Livestream
Weather
First Alert Weather Blog
Radar
Maps
Hurricane
Closings & Delays
Weather App
Why First Alert?
Cams
Sports
ACC
ECU Sports
Sports Spotlight
High School
EndZone
Scores
Cams
Marketplace
Buy Carolina First
Business Break
Eastern Carolina Open for Business
Back To School
Contests
Lottery Results
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Jobs
My WITN 7.2
MeTV WITN 7.3
Start TV WITN 7.4
H&I WITN 7.5
Radio Partners
Class of 2022
Community Calendar
News Video
Teacher of the Week
Newsletter
Election Results
TV Listings
Latest Newscasts
Carolina Camera: Submit Photos and Videos
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Investigate TV
Press Releases
NCEL 09-02-22
NCEL 09-02-22
NCEL 09-02-22
By
WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:33 PM EDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Here are your winning lottery numbers
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Jacksonville police file juvenile petitions against 3 teens following Northside High School fatal attack
UPDATE: Radio personality killed in Currituck County crash with school bus
Thief wanted for stealing thousands of dollars worth of items at Greenville stores
White Oak High School will have remote learning day Friday due to ‘possible threat’
Memorial grows outside Northside High School following stabbing death of student
Latest News
Eastern Carolina’s only 3PM show brings the news that matters to you
NCEL 09-02-22
Serena Williams loses to Tomljanovic at US Open in likely last match
Member of the U.S. Navy dresses as school mascot on return to ENC to surprise her dad on birthday